Liam Neeson shooting his new film on location in Barcelona

Liam Neeson has been spotted shooting his film ‘Marlowe’ for several weeks now in different Barcelona locations, such as Sitges, Alella, Blanes, Manresa, and Terrassa. In this thriller, the Irish actor plays the iconic detective Philip Marlowe, created by the celebrated American-British writer, Raymond Chandler.

The character initially appeared in the novel, ‘The Big Sleep‘, published in 1939. Years later, his stories were brought to the big screen featuring stars such as Humprey Bogart, Robert Mitchum, and Elliott Gould as protagonists.

Now the adventures of the intrepid inspector return to the cinema screens in an adaptation of ‘The Blonde With Black Eyes’, a novel from the writer, John Banville, resurrected starring the detective created by Chandler.

After shooting for a few days in Blanes, 69-year-old Neeson, moved this past Monday to Manresa to record inside the Miami restaurant. This is an establishment famous for its traditional Catalan cuisine. As reported by the newspaper Regio 7, for the film, it was transformed into ‘Schmidt’s Liquor’, located in fiction on Granvielle Street, in Bay City.

Liam Neeson #liamNeeson rodaje de Neil Jordan , hoy en Manresa pic.twitter.com/PzEvkAEfWn — MAGDA (@Magda_Riera) November 25, 2021



Despite strong security measures, as the actor left the premises he found a cloud of fans outside who chanted his name and shot photos of him with their mobile phones raised. Neeson, impeccably dressed as his character, in an indigo blue suit, matching tie and handkerchief in his pocket, rigorous hat and cigar, kindly posed for a few seconds, surrounded by the vintage cars.

After visiting Manresa, the team moved to Sant Cugat, and Terrassa, where they stayed for several hours at the headquarters of the Cecot employer, an old building known as the Terrassa Regional Business Confederation.

The film also stars Jessica Lange, Danny Huston, Diane Kruger, Ian Hart, Alan Cumming, and Colm Meaney, and is directed by Irishman, Neil Jordan. Jordan won an Oscar for the best original screenplay in 1993, for ‘The Tears Game’. He also picked up a Bafta in 1999 for the best adapted screenplay, with ‘The End Of Romance’, and directed the film ‘Interview With The Vampire’, as reported by elperiodico.com.

