Johnson to hold emergency news conference on Omicron

Boris Johnson to hold an emergency news conference on the new Covid-19 variant Omicron at 5 pm GMT. He will be in attendance with chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance “to set out further measures”.

Announcing the emergency news conference, Mr Javid added: “This is a real reminder that this pandemic is far from over. If there is one thing that everyone can be doing, right now, is if they are eligible, please take your vaccine, whether it’s your first shot, second shot, or your booster jab.”

The World Health Organisation declared on Friday, 26 November that this was a variant of concern categorising it at the same level of Danger as the Delta variant, which has caused waves of infection to sweep across the globe and has forced several European countries to re-enter lockdown.

