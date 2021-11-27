I’m A Celebrity stars removed from castle as Storm Arwen hits

I’m A Celebrity stars removed from the castle as Storm Arwen hits



Storm Arwen is creating havoc in the UK, and its latest victim is the set of ITV show, ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’. The celebrities taking part in this year’s show have had to be evacuated from the camp inside Gwrych Castle, in North Wales, after 98mph winds battered the region.

A source told The Sun, “This move has been taken in a bid to speed up the show’s return to the screen. Everyone is committed to getting it back on screen as fast as possible”.

They continued, “As part of that they’ve decided to take the celebrities out and put them back into quarantine like they were before they went into the castle. Once the site is all safe and ready to film again then they’ll return”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A statement from ITV confirmed, “Whilst we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the celebrities from the castle”.

Campmates have been moved back into quarantine until the show can resume, hopefully in 48 hours’ time. They have been informed that should any of them somehow come into contact with people outside their own ‘bubble’, they will not be allowed back onto the show when it resumes. This happened with TV presenter, Richard Madeley after he had to be rushed to hospital after being taken ill just four days into the show.

Images posted on social media show the damage caused on the set, with ripped marquees, and roofs and canopies torn from their structures after gales hammered the castle.

A source explained to MailOnline, “It was terrifying. Down at the front of the castle, people were running everywhere to try and secure property and the fencing. People were blown off their feet. Thankfully nobody was seriously injured”.

“It looks like a bomb has hit the site today. The roofs of the marquees have been ripped or torn off and equipment is lying on its side along with the fencing”, they added.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.