I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! pulled from TV

Live episodes of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! have been pulled from the television schedule this weekend due to adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Arwen. The storm’s high winds and rain have caused technical difficulties with the broadcast.

A statement from ITV reads: ‘Owing to technical difficulties caused by extreme weather conditions in the area, there will be no new episodes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will be replaced tonight and tomorrow night in the ITV schedules by compilation shows (voiced by Ant & Dec) featuring best moments from previous series.’

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The celebrities are still on-site and are safe inside Gwrych Castle in Wales, according to the broadcaster. It comes after another live episode of the series was axed on Friday 26 November. Much of the UK has been hit with strong wind and inclement weather due to Storm Arwen.

The beloved ITV show has had a rocky time of it after returning for its 21st series, with contestant Naughty Boy threatening to quit within a few days.

While he eventually decided to stay, Richard Madeley was forced to exit the series early after he was taken to hospital as a precaution after falling ill during the night.

The Good Morning Britain host has since returned home and has assured the public he is fine. The set of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! has also had an intruder removed from the set earlier this week. A statement by the show said that the individual in question was removed “with immediate effect”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.