How immigration is helping Spain’s population

Amongst all the negativity that is associated with the topic, not many people realise just how much immigration is helping Spain’s population. Immigration has been part and parcel of Spain’s history for many years. However, during the years 2010-2014, Spain saw a mass exodus of those immigrants’ leaving scars on many sectors of the growth and development of the country.

Statistics

According to the National Statistics Institute, Spain experienced an influx of 330,000 people in 2018. In 2019, it is believed that those figures reached half a million immigrants. The statistics show that in 2017, only 1% of the immigrants that arrived in Spain were for humanitarian reasons and 4,400 of those recorded were Spaniards returning to Spain from working overseas.

Ageing crisis

Before the immigrants started to return to Spain, the country was in a bit of a crisis. Immigration is helping Spain’s population to increase again after several years of negative or stagnant growth. Results released by the National Statistics Institute shows that Spain’s population had reached 47.1 million inhabitants on July 1 2019, 10.7% were foreign nationals.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



All these figures show that immigration is helping Spain’s population. The continual rise in statistics suggests that it will continue to be needed. Especially as it is providing a balance to an ageing population.

Economy

Let’s not forget that the young migrants are strong and are looking for work, they are not only repopulating the country, but they are also contributing to its economy, the health care system, pensions. Many immigrants who come are highly qualified professionals who create business opportunities offering employment opportunities to all nationalities. They are also the hard-working backbone of the country. The workers that we don’t see. The ones that get up at 4 am to work in the fields and factories to ensure we have a smooth production of produce.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.