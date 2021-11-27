Flu vaccine essential for children with asthma

Experts are encouraging everyone to get the flu vaccine, and have said it is particularly important for children with asthma.

This year, the objectives for the annual flu campaign in Spain are to vaccinate at least 75% of over-65s and health professionals, along with more than 60% of pregnant women and others with conditions that put them at greater risk.

Experts have stressed that children with asthma are considered vulnerable and they could face complications should they catch the virus. The EU recommends yearly vaccination for patients who suffer from asthma, both adults and children.

Although the flu vaccine is usually only given to the more vulnerable, the experts recommend the vaccine for the general population this year due to the current circumstances. It is not clear how a patient will react if they catch both flu and COVID.

Nancy Ortega, president of the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC), emphasises that there are no counterindications for those with allergies. Any trace of allergens contained in the flu vaccines is usually so small that the person would need to be extremely sensitive to have any reaction. However, there are different types of vaccines available, and some may not be suitable for people who are allergic to eggs or certain types of antibiotics. It is important to discuss this with the doctor in order to decide which one is most suitable.

In any case, patients are usually in observation for between 30 – 45 minutes after receiving the vaccine, and health professionals are fully equipped to deal with any situation that may arise, says Ortega.

#YoMeVacuno💉|¿Pueden los alérgicos a #alimentos vacunarse frente a la #COVID19? Así lo explicaron los doctores Pedro Ojeda y Nancy Ortega en el #IGDirecto 👇 — SEAIC (@SEAIC_Alergia) March 25, 2021

