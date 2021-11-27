The devastation and loss experienced by people in La Palma has touched us all, with many people losing everything. So it’s no surprise then when you hear that Christmas lottery sales soar in La Palma.

Whilst this is a positive story it’s also a sad one, reflecting just how desperate many people on the island are to recover their lives. Although some 360 million euros, not including private donations, has been committed by both the Government of Spain and the Canary Islands, many of the residents still don’t believe they will recover all that they have lost.

But there is also another side to this as explained by Borja Muñiz, president of the National Association of Provincial Lottery Administrators Associations (ANAPAL) “people believe that where there is misfortune there is also luck, so they play the lottery.” That makes La Palma a good place to buy a ticket.

Alfonso Cabrera, in charge of the Administration of Loterías Tajurgo, in the heart of Santa Cruz de La Palma says that “Many local buyers and many tourists have come to us who want to take away tickets from La Palma. And of course, all this influences other games that are served at the window, which have also grown a lot.”

Sales of the Christmas Lottery have already doubled in comparison to last year despite the lower level of promotion of tickets with the jump in demand immediately following the volcano eruption.

Source: el pais

