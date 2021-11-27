Caceres man arrested at police checkpoint after gender violence gesture



A man was arrested by the Guardia Civil in the province of Caseres on Friday, November 26, for an alleged crime of gender violence. The arrest occurred thanks to a gesture of help made by his wife when the vehicle in which she was travelling – accompanied by her husband and young child – was stopped at a police checkpoint.

According to a statement from the force, during the course of their identification, the woman made a ‘help’ gesture, consisting of showing her closed hand with her thumb under her fingers.

One of the officers immediately noticed the gesture, and since it could be seen as a distress signal for an alleged situation of gender violence, the Guardia Civil asked the man to get out of the vehicle and go to the official police van.

Once on her own, the woman reportedly told the officers that she was being threatened by her husband, the driver of the vehicle. A few days before he had allegedly grabbed her by the neck on several occasions, for different family reasons, she told them.

The officers of the Plasencia Attendance and Reporting Team activated the protocol to help women and immediately notified Central 062 of the existence of an alleged crime of mistreatment due to gender violence.

As a result, officers belonging to the Guardia Civil’s Ceclavin barracks in Caceres arrived at the scene and proceeded to arrest the driver of the vehicle as allegedly responsible for the events. They transferred the detainee to the barracks in Moraleja, where proceedings were carried out for an alleged crime of mistreatment due to gender violence, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

