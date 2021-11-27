Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time

For the second time in a month Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid-19, the positive test this time coming on his arrival in Milan at the Malpensa airport. Adams is in Italy on a promotional tour for Pirelli’s 2022 Calendar, which he took photos for.

The news was shared on his Instagram account, saying “Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid, so it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support #sohappyithurts.”

Adams pulled out of a performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in October after testing positive for Covid-19. At the time his representative said that “he was fully vaccinated and has no symptons at all.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In an interview Dr. Anthony Fauci gave CNN’s New Day on Friday, he said “he didn’t want to speculate on Adams’ case, but that It could be that he continued to have virus in him and that he tested positive having never really got rid of the virus in his system.” Continuing Fauci said that “We find that in some people who are immune-compromised the virus can linger on.”

Pirelli announced that Bryan Adams would be taking the photographs on their website, saying that “Bryan Adams the Canadian artist who since the late 1990s has combined a rock career with a passion for photography, taking portraits of musicians, actors and models to great acclaim, will shoot the 2022 Pirelli Calendar.”

“Adams will be the first Canadian photographer to shoot a Pirelli Calendar. However, he will not be the first musician to take part. Bono, Jennifer Lopez, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Lil Yachty, Yoko Ono and Patti Smith are among the performers to have appeared in front of the camera in previous Calendars.”

The news that Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid-19 is likely to impact the Pirelli tour although no statement has yet been issued by the company.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.