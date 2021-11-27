Another prize for Laura

REGIONAL AWARD: Laura Diepstraten receives her Young Newcomer award Photo credit: Pulpi town hall

FOURTEEN-YEAR-OLD Pulpi resident Laura Diepstraten Garcia received the Young Newcomer award in the 25th edition of the Premios Joven Andalucia.

Laura, who has been blind since birth, is currently in the third grade of her professional piano studies at the Conservatoire in Lorca (Murcia).

Her recent award, presented recently in Malaga, was only the latest in the long string of prizes she began winning at the age of eight.

Earlier this year Laura won the first edition of the International Low Vision Song Contest, the Eurovision festival for the visually-impaired, with her own song entitled Otra Vision (Another Vision).

She was also chosen to sing the Himno de Andalucia anthem for Spain’s monarchs when King Felipe was presented with the region’s Medal of Honour in Sevilla’s San Telmo palace  last June.


