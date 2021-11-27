Andalucia studying the ‘fastest formula’ to vaccinate children

Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, announced this Friday, November 26, that children under 12 years of age could soon begin to be vaccinated against Covid. “Once it has been authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they tell us from the Ministry how these vaccines are going to be administered, and if there is any recommendation from the National Health Council”, he said.

Mr Moreno made his statements to the press during a visit to the expansion works of the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella. “While waiting for what they tell us from the Ministry, we are carrying out preparations so that when we have the vaccines, we can start them in the most comfortable way, and try not to annoy children or parents”, he added.

The President of the Board explained that the Ministry of Education and Health is studying the possibility of vaccinating children at the school itself. “They are all gathered there, it is more comfortable, and can generate less anguish in children when they see that they are not alone but with all their classmates. We are looking for the fastest formula”.

Moreno highlighted that vaccination is voluntary, although he appealed to the responsibility and the “maximum possible awareness” of the parents of children under 12 years of age, so that the vaccination is “massive”. “Pediatrics has also said that it is important to protect children, so we are waiting for the Ministry to give the starting gun”, he concluded, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

