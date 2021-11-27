Adele’s new album tops charts as fastest-selling record this year

Adele’s new album, 30, has topped the UK album charts with its sales making it the fastest-selling record of 2021 so far. This is despite the sales being 68% lower than her previous album 25, released in 2015.

The 261,000 first-week sales of 30 means it shoots past Abba’s comeback album ‘Voyage’ which sold 204,000 in its opening week.

The drop in Adele’s sales can partially be explained by the massive explosion of streaming services between 2015 and now. Also, 25 was only available to buy and not stream for its first six months of release.

Adele’s new album pushed Ed Sheeran off the top spot with his album = (Equals). This means she has now secured a chart double, with the albums lead single, Easy On Me, remaining number one for a sixth consecutive week.

This chart-topper means that Adele has now broken a record for a female act by having all four of her albums reach number one.

The album made up 67% of all physical sales and became the most-streamed album of the week, with 55.7 million plays across all tracks.

The numbers mark the biggest first week for an album since Sheeran’s ÷ (Divide) in 2017.

It is also the strongest opening week for a female solo album since Adele’s last studio album 25, which was released in November 2015.

The London-born star has said that 30 is an attempt to explain her divorce from her husband to her nine-year-old son Angelo.

The BBC’s review said it finds an “emotionally bewildered” Adele “at the top of her game”.

