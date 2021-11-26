Yellow alert for two provinces of Andalucia



The State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, has activated a yellow weather warning this Saturday for coastal phenomena in Almeria and Granada, with a forecast of force seven winds expected to blow from the west.

These alerts are activated in the affected areas from 00.00am on Saturday morning, through to 11:59pm, and all have between 40 per cent and 70 per cent probability. Specifically, these areas are Poniente, the capital of Almeria, and the Granada coast.

A predominance of slightly cloudy skies should occur in the early hours according to AEMET, tending to cloudy skies from northwest to southwest. This will be accompanied by occasional showers in the eastern interior during the afternoon, which could also possibly extend to the rest of the Baetic mountain ranges.

In the areas of the Strait, there is less probability of this weather pattern, and also less intensity. By dusk, the skies will be slightly cloudy again, except in the eastern mountains.

Snow is likely to fall at a level of around 1,000-1,200 metres, eventually dropping to 800-900. In the northeastern mountains – to which minimum temperatures are added without changes or in decline, with frosts – snow is possible, at an altitude as low as 600 metres.

Winds will be weak in the eastern interior and mountain ranges of the rest, with a maximum decreasing in the eastern mountains, and unchanged in the rest. Meanwhile, the eastern Mediterranean coast can expect westerly winds, increasing to strong, with occasional very strong gusts, as reported by diariosur.es.

