Villajoyosa discovery

RECENT renovations to the facade of a building in Villajoya’s Old Town revealed vestiges of Modernista embellishment.

The mortar decoration, a style dating from the late 19th century and early 20th and still to be seen in Alcoy and Elda as well as Cartagena (Murcia), had been buried under layers of modern paint.

Following an exhaustive search of La Vila’s Municipal Heritage archives it has now been possible to duplicate the three templates that were originally employed and restore the building’s original decoration.