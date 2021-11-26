Storm Arwin brings threat to life warning

The first named storm of the year for the UK has finally hit ground. Storm Arwin, the first winter storm of the season brings a threat to life warning. The UK met office has warned that parts of the country could experience flying debris, power cuts amongst other phenomena this weekend. Gusts of up to an average of 80km/h are expected.

Weather warning upgraded

Earlier this morning, the Met office originally issued an amber warning with a threat to life warning, but within the last few minutes, they have upgraded the warning to a red weather warning. This is the most serious type of weather warning and is very rarely applied to British storms. Storm Arwin and its threat to life brings winds that are predicted to be strong enough to destroy buildings. The Red threat to life warning is for parts of Scotland and some areas of northern England. Members of the public have been told to avoid any unnecessary travel between 3 pm GMT today until 2 am GMT Saturday. The Met office has also placed the areas on a yellow warning for snow and ice. Some areas in Scotland have already woken to snow this morning.

Northern Ireland is also getting battered by the heavy winds Storm Arwen is bringing with it. Met Éireann has issued a weather warning advising that travel disruption is to be expected.

Advice on travelling

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Simon Williams said: “The settled weather being experienced by much of the country will end abruptly with the arrival of Storm Arwen, and will lead to some challenging driving conditions. High winds can seriously affect vehicle handling, so drivers need to make sure that strong gusts don’t take them by surprise. It’s important to adjust your driving in windy conditions by slowing down, being very careful when passing high-sided vehicles on exposed stretches of the motorway as you can be buffeted off course, and keeping a firm grip on the steering wheel. Drivers should also remember to give extra space to cyclists and motorcyclists when overtaking. In extremely windy conditions, bridges may also be closed and trees may fall so it’s important to allow extra time for journeys”.

