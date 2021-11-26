Spanish police shut marijuana operation

A national police raid near Torrent has seen the Spanish police shut a marijuana operation that is believed to be on an industrial scale. The operation, which was set up and run by eastern Europeans, exported the drug to northern European destinations where marijuana prices are as much as three times those locally.

The raid, which resulted in the arrest of 16 people, enabled the police to seize laboratory equipment and several hundred kilos of marijuana. A large marijuana crop was also destroyed by the officers.

The drug ring was apparently led by people from Lithuania and operated out a number of cities including Paterna, Torrent, Valencia and others.

According to eye witnesses one of the alleged leaders was arrested at his home in the El Vedat urbanisation early on Tuesday morning, where lived with his wife and two young children. Several German registered vehicles and numerous boxes were removed from the premises where the couple had been living for the past 14 months, by police.

The raidthat saw Spanish police shut the marijuana operation was supported by the national police helicopter.

The value of the industrial scale operation shut by police has not been made public but no doubt will become public knowledge when those arrested appear in a Paterna court this morning.

Source: Levante-EMV

