Poppy Appeal success

THE Royal British Legion’s Mojacar branch announced that the regional Poppy Appeal collected €5,700 euros over the three-week Remembrance period.

“The Branch would like to thank all those in the community who generously donated money during the appeal,” Nick Allbeury said.

“Many thanks also to the bars, restaurants and businesses on whose premises the poppies and collection boxes were placed.”

More donations were collected throughout the year at branch raffles, lunches and other events, not least the quizzes that Tony Matthews comperes every month at Badgers.

All of the money is used in Spain to assist those ex-members of the Armed Forces and their families who are need of welfare support.

Anyone wishing to volunteer their help with the Poppy Appeal or by sponsoring an event is requested to contact Nick Allbeury on 699953222.