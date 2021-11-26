Olympic Bronze medalist visits local school children

Olympic Bronze medalist David Valero visits local school children to share his Olympic experience at the JJOO in Tokyo 2020 (2021). The cyclist is making a series of visits to primary schools in Baza, Granada, giving the children a chance to meet a real-life sports star in the flesh.

Excited school children

The bronze medalist visit to the local school has given the children the opportunity to ask him anything they want to know about his career, about the sport of mountain biking, and the Bronze medal. As you can imagine, having a bronze medalist visit their local school has evoked much excitement in the children. After all, how many children get the opportunity to see an Olympian close up and see a medal. Some of the children have prepared drawings and special gifts for David and many of them get to take home a signed autograph.

The reception has been very special in all the schools, but the visit to Francisco de Velasco was especially unique as it is the former primary school of the champion. “Once the tour of the town’s primary schools has concluded, The bronze medalist visit to the local secondary school ”. As explained by the Councilor for Sports, Antonio Vallejo, who accompanies the Olympic medalist on the visits.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Native Baza

It is an ideal opportunity to get to know a great sportsman of international renown as a reference and a model to be taken into account, as David Valero not only began his career in his native Baza but is still closely linked to it both personally and in sporting terms. Whenever he has the opportunity, he always emphasises how privileged the natural environment of Baza is for the training of his sporting discipline. An environment that has undoubtedly been decisive in his sporting career.

European City of Sport 2022

This activity, aimed at promoting sport from the grassroots level, fits perfectly with the objectives of the distinction of Baza as European City of Sport 2022 and was one of the aspects taken into account by the evaluation committee when awarding this recognition to our city.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.