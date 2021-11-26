Line 9 surprise

THE entire Line 9 rail link between Benidorm and Denia will reopen a year earlier than expected.

Generalitat president Ximo Puig revealed during a regional parliament Question and Answer session that the entire line would be operative by late 2022.

Puig added that it would be necessary to change trains in Teulada as the new dual-mode electro-diesel trains would not be able to continue further until the century-old viaducts over the River Algar and the Mascarat ravine are replaced in 2023.

The changeover in Teulada will not add time to the journey, the Generalitat president confirmed.

Line 9’s Calpe-Denia section had to be closed on safety grounds in July 2016 during the extensive modernisation and electrification project that began some years earlier.