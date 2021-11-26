Kirsty Gallacher to step down from GB News

Kirsty Gallacher has announced today, Friday, November 26, that she will be stepping down from her role as a newsreader on the Great British Breakfast show on GB News. It follows on from Kirsty’s initial revelation back in the summer that a tumour had been diagnosed in her ear canal.

Unfortunately though, Kirsty said she is struggling with the tumour after-effects, which has led to her decision to at least take a temporary break from the television. In her tweet, Kirsty explained to her fans exactly why she will be absent from the show that is so popular in the mornings. She also told of her recovery plans for the foreseeable future.

The 45-year-old shared the terrible news to her legion of 429,000 fans and Twitter followers online, telling them, “During the summer I discovered I have a tumour in the inner canal of my right ear. Thankfully, it’s benign and not hugely detrimental to my normal life. However, the tumour has caused severe tinnitus which makes it very difficult to sleep. Sadly, my 3am starts at GB News, compounded by sleep deprivation, are exacerbating my symptoms”.

“I’ve taken the difficult decision to step back from my role on the Great British Breakfast while I focus on my health. GB News has been incredibly supportive of me, and I look forward to returning to the channel as soon as I can”.

Before adding, “As I adjust to managing my condition, I will carry on my less disruptive work commitments and continue maintaining a healthy lifestyle and training so I can get back to my normal routine quickly. Kirsty x”, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.


