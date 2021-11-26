Inmate found dead in Murcia prison cell

Inmate found dead in Murcia prison cell. image: ministry of the interior

A 23-year-old inmate has been found dead in his cell inside the Campos del Rio prison, the largest such facility in the province of Murcia. The incident occurred on Thursday, November 25. According to prison sources, his cellmate had alerted the prison warders over the intercom that the man was not moving, but attempts to revive him were in vain.

As the prisoners were due to go down to the prison yard in the afternoon, the cellmate reportedly noticed that the other inmate was not responding. Warders called medical staff to the cell in Module 5, but their attempts at resuscitation were futile, and the man was confirmed dead in the cell.

In the absence of the results of the coroner’s report, it is believed that an excessive intake of pills was the suspected cause of the inmate’s death. His body has since been transferred, as required by the protocol, to the Murcia Institute of Legal Medicine.

According to Since Your Abandonment Can Kill Me, a collective that brings together prison workers, this is the second death to occur at the facility. Earlier this month, a 47-year-old, whose identity has not been provided, was also found dead in his cell in the prison, as reported by elperiodico.com.

