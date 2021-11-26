Higher water bills

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Higher water bills
COUNCIL MEETING: Water tariff increase possible thanks to abstentions Photo credit: Campello town hall

CAMPELLO council has voted in favour of asking the Generalitat to review the tariffs for the town’s domestic water.

These have not been modified since 2013 although over the next 10 years the town hall must pay towards the cost of constructing the €90 million Muchamiel desalination plant built in 2015.

The bills are now coming in, explained Campello’s mayor Juanjo Berenguer, and the extra outlay will need to be reflected in the water rates.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The motion was approved with just even Partido Popular votes, thanks to the abstention by the PSOE, Compromis and Vox parties while Ciudadanos, Esquerra Unida, Red and Podemos voted against it.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here