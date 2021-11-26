Higher water bills

CAMPELLO council has voted in favour of asking the Generalitat to review the tariffs for the town’s domestic water.

These have not been modified since 2013 although over the next 10 years the town hall must pay towards the cost of constructing the €90 million Muchamiel desalination plant built in 2015.

The bills are now coming in, explained Campello’s mayor Juanjo Berenguer, and the extra outlay will need to be reflected in the water rates.

The motion was approved with just even Partido Popular votes, thanks to the abstention by the PSOE, Compromis and Vox parties while Ciudadanos, Esquerra Unida, Red and Podemos voted against it.