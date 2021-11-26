Gandia kamikaze driver arrested by off-duty officer

In Gandia a kamikaze driver was arrested by an off-duty officer in the early hours of Friday morning on the Gandia ring road, the National 332 road.

The Gandia kamikaze driver is a 55-year-old man who was driving along the road at around 6:00 in the morning. At that precise moment, a police officer, who was on his way to start his shift at the Gandia police station, saw a lorry driving in front of him suddenly swerve and move into the next lane.

The off-duty National police officer then saw a vehicle driving recklessly, at a dangerously high speed when, out of the blue, it impacted the tail of the lorry.

The man, who was driving without a seat belt, then got out of the car and started to run down the road. By all accounts, it looked like the intention of the man was to be hit by another vehicle. It was then that the police officer got out of his own private vehicle and followed the man until he was able to catch him and prevent him from causing any major accidents.

Just at that moment, another police officer also passed by and saw what was going on and that their colleague was in need of assistance. The Officer stopped their patrol vehicle and went to assist in restraining the Gandia kamikaze driver, who was constantly shouting that he wanted to die.

The man was arrested for an offence against road safety and is now being treated in Gandía hospital.

