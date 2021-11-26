Festive fun for Javea U3A

SPECIAL THANKS: Javea U3A’s vice-president Claude Grealy with retiring committee members Photo credit: Javea U3A

JAVEA U3A put on a pre-Christmas show to remember even though Covid restrictions prevented their popular November Extravaganza.

Instead, a limited number of members were lucky enough to enjoy an alternative feast of festive fun at Dance Cafe, Toscamar.

Compered by vice-president Claude Grealy in the style of TV’s Good Old Days’ Music Hall legend, Leonard Sachs, the event entertained, in the words of Sachs, “for our delight and delectation.”

The evening included presentations to retiring executive committee members and lockdown Zoom presenters, with gifts for retiring vice-president Peter Allin as well as Angela Chantry, Alan Oliver and Peter Atkinson, who entertained during lockdown via Zoom.

Retiring Membership secretary Stan Staines was thanked in his absence and will receive his gift when he returns to Spain from the UK in the next few days.

Non-executive committee members Jacqui Rogerson (Deputy secretary) and Linda Coughlin (Meet and Greet) were also recognised for their contributions.


There were also special thanks to secretary Margaret March for all her work and IT expertise in setting up the Zoom presentations.

After the formalities, members enjoyed food and drink while being entertained by the  singer-guitarist Dave Peachy.

The event also raised €350 for the U3A’s charity of the year, Make A Smile, plus some donations of notepads, pens and other gifts for the children they support.


