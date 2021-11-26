Biggest Budget ever

ALMERIA’S provincial council, the Diputacion, announced a €262.45 million Budget for 2022.

This is largest sum ever, with increases in practically all areas when compared with 2021’s €216.5 million assignation.

“Next year’s principal objectives are to provide equal opportunities for all Almeria residents, wherever they live,” declared the Diputacion’s president, Javier Aureliano Garcia Molina.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It was vital to counteract depopulation and strengthen the basic pillars of society to guarantee the province’s current role as an economic and social driving force, he added.

“Never before has there been such a large outlay for social spending,” said the Diputacion president in reference to the €64.5 million set aside for this purpose.

Accompanied by Alvaro Izquierda, who heads the Diputacion’s Finance department, Garcia Molina stated that this allocation would be used to reach “every corner” of the province.

This will involve generating direct employment via the Programme for Promoting Agricultural Employment (PFEA) and increasing the economic assistance available through the Almeria Youth Employment Plan created to combat depopulation.

Diputacion investment will also provide the upkeep for the ATM cash machines in remote municipalities to combat financial exclusion, while free firefighting services for municipalities with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants will continue.

Water infrastructure, public works and energy efficiency would all benefit from the 2022 Budget which must first be approved by Diputacion councillors before it can be put into action.

Votes are likely to be forthcoming from the Ciudadanos party, revealed Garcia Molina, who added that he hoped other political groups would be “similarly inclined.”