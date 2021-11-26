An Andalucian Covid certificate for hospitals and care homes is being discussed in parliament this morning, Friday, November 26. The committee of experts has been reunited in meeting since 11:30 am. They have confirmed that the Andalucian regional government has requested judicial authorization to present a covid certificate for access to hospitals and residential care homes.

What it means to us

To clarify what the certificate for hospitals and care homes means; those people who wish to visit or accompany patients who are patients or residents in these facilities will need to present a covid certificate if they wish to enter the premises.

This all started last Tuesday when the Regional Minister of Health announced that the idea of the Junta was to begin by making it compulsory to present the Covid certificate or passport for access to certain events or hospitals and homes for the elderly.

Changes to previous applications

Jesus Aguirre defended that “the technical reports support us perfectly” so that the Regional Government hopes to “get the necessary approval” from the High Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) to “start using the Covid passport in certain situations”.

Last summer, an application for the covid certificate for entrances to night-time entertainment venues was rejected by the TSJA. However, The Minister understands that the situation now is different from when the TSJA rejected this measure of the Board last time. Now, the application is only for an Andalucian covid certificate for hospitals and care homes. Now that the vaccine is available to all of those over the age of 12, the possibility of vaccination is now 100% of the target population. Jesus Aguirre remarked yesterday, Thursday, 25 November that “those who are not vaccinated is because they do not want to”

