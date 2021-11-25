Warning to shoppers buying bread from UK supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Aldi.

Wheat prices have hit a nine-year high. This has led experts to warn shoppers that bread prices will skyrocket in all major supermarkets. Over the next few weeks, the price of bread could increase dramatically.

According to the Manchester Evening News, bread wheat prices have increased more than 26 per cent in the last 12 months. Shoppers can expect bread prices to increase too.

Experts said that increasing prices on supermarket shelves are “unavoidable” even though retailers are expected to absorb some of the costs.

Kingsmill is owned by Allied Bakeries who said that the bread industry is: “exposed to inflationary pressure in relation to the cost of flour, as well as the gas we use in our ovens and fuel for our delivery fleet.”

Food prices are also rising due to a shortage of lorry drivers and rising fuel costs. “Global wheat prices keep climbing each week on the back of supply concerns, and UK prices are following global trends” said Alice Jones from the agricultural body, AHDB.

She went on to add: “As long as global prices keep rising there is scope for domestic prices to keep rising.”

Speaking to The Grocer, CEO of Britain’s Federation of Bakers Gordon Polson, commented: “Energy pricing is also on the rise, while HGV driver shortages and recruitment are resulting in increased wage rates.”

