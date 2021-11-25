Tons of rubbish

PORT CLEAN-UP: Volunteers including divers removed 2 tons of rubbish from the seabed Photo credit: Calpe town hall

A CLEAN-UP of the seabed at Calpe port produced 2 tons of rubbish and litter.

It was organised by Calpe’s Fishing Guild and the Marine and Environment Research Institute (IMEDMAR-UCV) although Calpe town hall, the Ifach-Calpe Rotary Club, the Red Cross and Calpe’s Yacht Club cooperated with the operation.

Approximately 120 volunteers on land, including helpers with paddle-boards, and more than 40 divers from different Valencian Community clubs took part in the clean-up.

The two tons of rubbish that included an “enormous” number of bottle, eight large vehicle tyres, six car batteries, fishing nets, cans and plastics were sorted and later deposited in the appropriate recycling containers.

The Cantal Roig beach also received a thorough clean, where volunteers removed the inevitable plastics and cigarette ends as well large quantities of fishing line.


