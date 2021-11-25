Thomas Cook Black Friday sale cuts 40% off holidays including Spain

Thomas Cook has slashed 40 per cent off a range of holiday packages in their Black Friday sale.

Travel company Thomas Cook has slashed 40 per cent off a range of holiday packages in their Black Friday sale including Majorca, Barcelona, Turkey and Greece.

Some of the deals have been launched on the Thomas Cook website already and others will go on sale on Friday and run into next week.

For those looking for a luxurious getaway, there is a range of four and five-star hotels included.

A week-long holiday at a five-star seafront resort in the heart of Bodrum, Turkey, is on sale from £380pp including flights from Gatwick.

You can bag a one week stay at a four-star bed and breakfast in Majorca from £397pp including flights from Stansted airport.

A one week holiday at a family-friendly five-star hotel in Egypt starts at £633pp including flights from Gatwick,

And for those wanting to travel a little further, a week-long stay at a five-star hotel in Dubai including flights from Heathrow is on sale from £711.

For those travellers who are not concerned about staying in five-star accommodation, a bed and breakfast in Portugal for the week with flights from London Stansted begins at £165pp.