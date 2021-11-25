OFFERING international, national and local news in Spain, the Euro Weekly News is the best expat newspaper in Europe.

Founded 22 years ago by owners Steven and Michel Euesden, the Euro Weekly News´ newspaper and website covers the topics that matter to its expat readership in Europe.

Loved by British migrants living in Spain, the newspaper is also popular amongst English-speaking readers from many other European countries who have called Spain home including those from France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands, and Italy.

About the Euro Weekly News

The Euro Weekly News is a free English newspaper in Spain and offers six weekly print editions covering the Costa del Sol, Almeria, Axarquia, Costa Blanca North, Costa Blanca South, and Mallorca. The company operates out of its main offices in Fuengirola, Malaga and has further offices located along the Mediterranean coast.

Its newspapers are published every Thursday and offer articles on everything from local and national Spanish news to European news, local events and international entertainment news. As well as catering for a British audience There is also a section dedicated to news from other European countries.

The Euro Weekly News publishes around 150 articles in each edition, more than twice the number of articles published by its nearest competitors and is read by around 500,000 people a week.

The papers are also placed online at the EWN website every Thursday as e-editions for those who prefer to read their news on the web.

The Euro Weekly News has also collaborated with many major news networks across Europe and the world. When an overseas news channel wants an up-close account of events in Spain, they reach out to the Euro Weekly News.

European news

The Euro Weekly News caters to its large European readership with a range of news from across Europe.

Covering everything from crime to EU news and European travel news, the EWN offers its readers an international outlook alongside Spanish and UK news.

With sections on its website covering news in Sweden, France, Demark, Russia and Italy, the Euro Weekly News´ newspapers also offers an international section covering news from countries across Europe. Wherever in Europe you are from, the paper gives you a glimpse of what’s going on back home as well as what’s happening right on your doorstep.

European readership

Due to its coverage of everything from local to European and international news, the Euro Weekly News is also read beyond the British community in Spain, and is also widely circulated among French, Germans, Swedish, Norwegians, and other nationalities.

The company is passionate about serving the local expat communities in Spain, wherever they may come from. All this has made the EWN the most-read expat newspaper in Europe.

Contact

Whether you are interested in joining the EWN’s newsletter or advertising with its papers, you can get in contact with the Euro Weekly News at Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain.

Or contact them by email at [email protected] or [email protected] or by phone on 951 38 61 61.

