Rainy day for anglers

TEULADA-MORAIRA FISHING CLUB’S  most recent outing was to section B3 of the River Jucar.

Ten members made the trip to the neighbouring province of Valencia, off to a chilly start with a temperature of only 9 degrees.

“And then the rain came,” said the club’s secretary Jeff Richards.

“Water temperature was 18 degrees but the air temperature never rose above 12 degrees and the fishing seemed a little slow.”

Mick Owen had the best total weight of the day with 9.75 kilos and the second-best total weight went to Ray Turvey (8.2 kilos) with Jeff Richards in third place (6.95 kilos). There was one dry net.

“Overall it was another strange day’s fishing.  I put it down to the cold weather,” Jeff said.


For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club, please contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 and [email protected]) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083).

