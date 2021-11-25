NFL star JJ Watt to cover funeral costs for Waukesha Christmas parade victims.

JJ Watt has previously been named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year for his charitable efforts.

NFL star JJ WATT, who is a defensive end with the Arizona Cardinals and a Waukesha native, has stepped forward to cover the costs of the funerals for the victims of the Christmas Parade attack in his hometown on Sunday, November 21 – which killed 6 dead and injured around 70 people.

“J.J. Watt is covering the funeral costs for everyone that lost their life in the Waukesha Christmas Parade. That is an amazing gesture. He has such a huge heart,” , a brand journalist from Waunakee, Wisconsin.

J.J. Watt is covering the funeral costs for everyone that lost their life in the Waukesha Christmas Parade. That is an amazing gesture. He has such a huge heart. — Cory Jennerjohn (@CoryJennerjohn) November 23, 2021

Watt played college ball at the University of Wisconsin. According to one tweet of his, he considers Waukesha a part of his “home.”

“Just now seeing what happened at the holiday parade back home in Waukesha tonight. Horrific images,” . “Truly hoping everyone is going to be ok and those not involved are now safe. Thankful to everyone who rushed to action and helped the wounded.”

An 8-year-old boy was the latest victim, having sustained injuries in the crash and then succumbing to them in the hospital later.

The suspected driver, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces the possibility of an additional charge of first-degree intentional homicide for the child’s death. He had his bond set to $5 million.

Brooks’ Mum Dawn reportedly regrets having posted bail for her son only days before he ploughed into the Wisconsin Christmas Parade.

