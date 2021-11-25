Navarra’s Health Folder website crashes due to Covid passport demand



After the TSJN ratified the decision of the Regional Government of Navarra to require the Covid passport for certain accesses to hotels or culture, thousands of Navarrese have proceeded to download the certificate, which has caused the Health website to crash.

This error occurs when trying to access the service, after the user has entered their name and password, or has tried to enter through Cl @ ve.

According to the data provided by Navarra’s Provincial Government, so far, 293,418 people have downloaded the corresponding vaccination certificate. Of this number, 8,100 needed the one that certifies they have had both doses. Another 7,035 wanted the documentation that certifies their previous recovery from coronavirus. Unfortunately, this procedure has become impossible during the last few hours.

The mandatory measures, which will come into force next Saturday, November 27, require the possession of a Covid passport to access restaurants with a capacity for more than 60 diners. It is also needed to enter discos and party rooms, establishments with a coffee-show license, and bars with a special license.

This certificate will also be used in Navarra for accessing large events of a cultural nature with the consumption of food and/or drinks held indoors and in which the capacity of 1,000 people is exceeded. Only those under 12 years of age will be exempt from the certificate, as reported by navarra.elespanol.com.

