Michelin-starred restaurant ‘reduced to ashes’ after huge fire.

The Star Inn at Harome has burnt to the ground following a devastating fire.

THE Michelin-starred Star Inn in Harome, an award-winning 14th century thatched inn, has been reduced to ashes after a devastating fire on Wednesday, November 24.

The inn located on the edge of the North York Moors National Park in Ryedale was left in ruin after its thatched roof caught fire shortly after 10 pm (UK time) last night.

Chef and Patron, Andrew Pern said on Twitter: “It’s been a long night so far…..I’m afraid we won’t be open for a while as we are reduced to ashes with The Star on fire and still burning, residents please call after 9 am.”

Speaking to BBC Radio York, Mr Pern praised quick-thinking staff for their efforts to contain the blaze as they waited for help.

“It was smouldering at first and the staff did a brilliant job, they grabbed all the fire extinguishers, got a hosepipe from the cellar, they did an amazing job themselves.”



“There was nobody in the property, nobody hurt at all,” he said.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to Harome, near Helmsley, at 10.13 pm last night (November 24).

A spokesman for the service said at 8.30 am on Thursday, November 25: “Fire crews from Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside and Pickering along with the aerial ladder platform from Huntington were called to a fire in a thatched roof in Harome, Helmsley.

“All the occupants of the property were out on the arrival of crews.

“Crews have been at the scene overnight and at its peak there were nine fire engines, one aerial ladder platform, one water bowser, one welfare unit and an incident command unit in attendance.

“Crews worked with main jets and hose reel jets to contain the fire and the aerial ladder platform was deployed to removed thatch from the roof.

“The incident was scaled back to seven fire engines and the aerial ladder platform at around 5.45 am.

“The incident is still ongoing and crews are still working to extinguish the fire in the roof using hose reel jets and 45 jets.

“There is no cause at this time, but Fire Investigation Officers will be attending the incident this morning.”

The restaurant is described in the Michelin Guide as “oozing character with its low beamed ceilings”.

“While the restaurant side has a plush, luxurious feel, it’s still very much the village local and you’ll find the regulars supping on a pint of bespoke Two Chefs beer in the characterful bar,” it reads.

