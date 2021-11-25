Madrid: Kidnapped brothers found safe and sound

Kidnapped brothers from Madrid were found safe and sound by the National Police. The boys have been missing from the care home in Aranjuez, where they lived, last Sunday, November 14. Police sources have reported that their mother and her partner have been arrested.

The young kidnapped brothers were found in an illegally occupied apartment in a block of buildings, in which the officers entered with judicial authorization, as reported to Efe. Members of the public played a large role in helping the National police to locate the runaway family.

The three brothers, Adán, 5; Izan, 7 and Jonathan, 9, were rescued by officers from the Unit of Attention to the Family and Women (UFAM) in the town of Cadalso de los Vidrios, far from the point where they were kidnapped. The mother is 27 years old and would have eloped with them out of “desperation for not having been able to regain custody of them”.

Reunion with their father

After the kidnapped brothers were found, they returned to Madrid to the Madre Teresa care home. Their father, Miguel Cebrián was there waiting as his boys arrived. “The greatest joy they could give me. They were many days without knowing anything,” explained the father to EFE.

At the time the children were found, Miguel Cebrián was with his lawyer, Juan Manuel Medina, filing a complaint at the Civil Guard barracks in Ciempozuelos.

His lawyer has confirmed that they will continue to exercise as a private prosecution against the mother and her partner since he is a necessary cooperator. “We want this to never happen again,” Medina has stressed.