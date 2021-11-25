Jersey approves principle of legalising assisted dying

Politicians in Jersey have approved the principle of legalising assisted dying.

Today, November 25, politicians in Jersey have approved the principle of legalising assisted dying on the island.

There will be further debate on the subject next year when processes and safeguards have been drawn up.

The politicians in Jersey voted 36 in favour, 10 against and three did not vote.

If the proposals are backed then a draft law could be voted on in 2023.

During the debate, Deputy Louise Doublet said: “We must recognise the elderly and vulnerable have an inherent value as human beings and ensure they have a place in our society.”

“We can do that and look after the rights of those who are suffering unbearably. We can do both.”

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said: “Safeguards can be built up and to the best of our ability, but none of them can be truly effective.”

“None of them would truly protect patients who are going to become vulnerable if assisted dying were to be introduced.”

Deputy David Johnson said: “I think it’s important we proceed to the next step where all the various arguments, the processes and safeguards can be fleshed out in greater detail.”

Deputy Carina Alves said: “This proposition is about choice and I would never want anyone to restrict my choices on something that impacts me and my body.”

“Regardless of my faith, I have no right to do that.”

The principles include:

Must be an island resident

Aged 18 or above

The person has a voluntary, clear, settled and informed wish to end their own life

Has the capacity to make the decision to end their own life

Has been diagnosed with a terminal illness that will cause unbearable suffering that cannot be alleviated and is expected to die within six months, or, has an incurable physical condition causing unbearable suffering that cannot be alleviated