I’m a Celebrity: Richard Madeley taken to hospital after falling ill.

RICHARD MADELEY, who is taking part in this year’s I’m a Celebrity, was reportedly rushed to hospital after falling ill during the night. However, early reports say that the 65-year-old is now on the mend after the health scare.

The TV presenter, who took part in the ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ trial one day ago, was attended to by medics at Gwrych Castle where the ITV series is filmed before being taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

During the ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ trial, Madeley, who was in isolation for two weeks before he even headed into the camp, had to find a series of stars to feed the camp but was drenched in freezing rotting fruit and fish guts.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team. “He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”



A source told The Sun: “It was horrifying – campers were really upset and concerned, all of the crew and medics rushed to set to help him.