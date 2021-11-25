IFAB rejects a proposal to extend half-time breaks to 25 minutes.

The extra time would have allowed for Super Bowl-style entertainment shows.

THE International Football Association Board (IFAB) met today (November 25) to discuss increasing the half-time break in football to 25 minutes in a bid to accommodate Super Bowl-style entertainment shows. However, the proposal was rejected.

Lawmakers IFAB discussed a multitude of things regarding the beautiful game at their Annual Business Meeting, chaired by world governing body FIFA. If successful, the proposal would have allowed the half-time break to be extended from its regular 15 minutes.

A statement issued by the Football lawmakers read: “The IFAB Board of Directors discussed a recent proposal to consider an increase of the half-time interval from 15 to 25 minutes.

“Several members shared their concerns, particularly regarding the potential negative impact on player welfare and safety resulting from a longer period of inactivity. It was decided on this basis that this proposal would not be taken forward.”

The money-spinning idea to extend to break by 10 minutes came from CONMEBOL, the South American governing body, who believed it would benefit their competitions, such as the Copa Libertadores.

However, despite knocking back the idea of extending the half-time break, a key decision in relation to players’ well-being was taken at the meeting.

“It was agreed that a recommendation should be presented to The IFAB’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in March 2022 with a view to permanently extending the option of allowing up to five substitutions per team at the top end of the game,” the statement read.

