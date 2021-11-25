Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (hyper-major, bar-pressure unit) is a treatment in which patients breathe pure oxygen at higher pressure. For this they enter a chamber that doubles or triples the pressure at sea level.

This type of treatment is especially indicated for wound healing in general, for postoperative recovery, support for plastic and reconstructive surgery, anti-ageing, strokes, burns, autism, stress, tiredness and fatigue, helping, to improve the quality of life in general.

Also to mention the advantages of undergoing treatments with Hyperbaric Oxygenation for athletes as it not only helps prevention and healing of injuries, but contributes to improving physical performance.

Likewise, the hyperbaric chambers of the Estepona Hyperbaric Medical Clinic are made of totally transparent material, have direct communication with healthcare assistants and meet the maximum technical and sanitary guarantee conditions required, in addition to the greater exclusivity of the market as it is single-seater. This fact also allows greater time flexibility for patients and exhaustive compliance with all anti-Covid-19 measures.

The Estepona HMCE Hyperbaric Medical Clinic has been offering treatments based on the application of hyperbaric oxygen inside pressurised chambers for more than six years.

Through this system, oxygen is converted into medicine, being beneficial for multiple ailments as well as preventing many other diseases.

HMCE is a modern Hyperbaric Medicine centre located on the Estepona promenade where treatments are carried out in a totally personalised way following the indications offered by the clinic’s head doctor and scrupulously respecting all Covid-19 protocols.

The patient is introduced into a state-of-the-art hyperbaric chamber where he receives his treatment, the protocol and duration of which will depend on the objective to be pursued.

Scientific research aimed at curing diseases has been betting on increasingly personalised and individualised treatments for many years.

Everything is leading to treating each person according to their characteristics and based on how the disease is affecting them.

In this sense, hyperbaric medicine has a lot to say in individualised and personalised health treatments and, above all, in the prevention of a multitude of diseases and in the general improvement of the human body.

Hyperbaric oxygen achieves a comprehensive stimulation of the body by making blood circulation reach places where, for various reasons or diseases, it normally does not reach. This causes a general improvement that is already scientifically proven in multiple ailments and pathologies: scarring, cerebral palsy, fibromyalgia, diabetic foot, ulcers and wounds, trauma, among others.

Recently, an investigation by Israeli scientists has managed to discover that a certain hyperbaric therapy is capable of reversing human ageing.

That shortening increases the risk of mutations in the future, which can often lead to age-related diseases, such as certain types of cancer.

In medical universities, hyperbaric therapy is still somewhat unknown, but gradually and thanks to the concerns of the patients themselves and citizens in general, hyperbaric oxygen is being imposed for the treatment of general well-being. This already occurs among patients who attend the HMCE Hyperbaric Medical Clinic in Estepona on a daily basis.

Recently, the director of the centre, Sady Alexandra Licintuña, made statements motivated by the Israeli discovery, where she stated “of the thousands of patients who have passed through our facilities in these years, 70 per cent have done it to receive prevention treatments and improvement of general well-being.

“In some foreign countries, hyperbaric medicine treatments are well known and in demand.

“Many of our patients take the opportunity to spend a few days off on our wonderful Costa del Sol and in the process undergo their annual hyperbaric therapy treatment to stay young and in good health.”

