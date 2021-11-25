Get set for Christmas in Spain as the Christmas period returns to near normal.

Christmas holidays are getting closer and hoteliers are celebrating as bookings are nearly full in many establishments for the Christmas and pre-Christmas periods. People in Murcia who have not yet been vaccinated are encouraged to do so as COVID passports are required under certain conditions.

Speaking to La Opinion, the president of Hoytú, Jesús Jiménez commented: “there are a lot of reservations, we are doing very well and most of the establishments have already booked everything for Christmas dinners and business lunches.”

He added that the excellent level of bookings: “has meant that we are almost back to normal pre-pandemic times”.

In Murcia, though he believes that the use of the COVID passport has been “badly planned.” He commented that “almost nobody is asking for it” as it is only required for nightlife venues to go from 75 per cent to full capacity.

Jiménez believes the COVID passport should be more widely used so that: “we can really return to normality, recovering the usual capacity and service prior to the coronavirus.”

“It should be required for any activity, to get into a taxi or tram, to enter a shopping centre or a hospital, the covid passport would be useful for all sectors.”

According to Jiménez in Murcia, almost 90 per cent of the population have been fully jabbed. He believes that restrictions should end and commented: “we also have tools such as PCR tests and antigen tests.”

