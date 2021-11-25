Experts advise Brits to get booster jab before Christmas Day

Experts have advised Brits to get the booster jab before December 11 to protect themselves against Covid.

Experts have advised Brits who get the booster jab before December 11 will have “very high protection” against Covid by Christmas Day.

Brits are being urged to have the third vaccine as the UK looks to avoid the Covid surge that is happening in Europe.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



People who are eligible for the booster vaccine have been told they will have the best protection against a symptomatic case two weeks after the jab.

The Department of Health and 16 of the biggest charities in the UK including The British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK are pushing for the most vulnerable people to get the jab and to avoid a Christmas like last year.

There is also fear that hospitals will be overwhelmed over Christmas and people with treatable conditions could be dying as the NHS waiting list hits nearly six million.

Approximately 16 million have had the booster jab so far, with those over 40 and vulnerable being invited to have it six months after their second vaccine.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “I am hugely grateful to all the charities who are backing our vaccine campaign and supporting some of the most vulnerable in our society.”

“With winter approaching, it’s so important that those who are at risk from the virus are protected in order to keep themselves safe.”

“The vaccines are safe and effective and are helping us build a wall of defence against Covid-19. Please come forward for yours as soon as you can.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: “People who have had their booster vaccine by 11 December will have very high protection against Covid-19 by Christmas Day.”

“Following a rise in cases and a return of lockdown restrictions in Europe, those eligible for a booster have been urged to take up the offer as soon as possible to protect themselves, their families and help to reduce the pressure on the NHS.”