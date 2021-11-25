Eric Cantona has announced he’s the new Man United manager.

The Manchester United legend took to Instagram to make the announcement.

FORMER Manchester United and France forward, Eric Cantona, has taken to Instagram to announce that he’s the new Man United manager.

The tongue-in-cheek clip shows Cantona sporting his customary flat cap making the “exclusive” announcement that he is indeed the new Manchester United manager and that he will reveal his “great staff” in another post.

Although unlikely to be true, some people on Twitter are behind the idea, with one writing: “Genuinely would be up for Eric Cantona managing Man United. They ceased to be a serious sporting entity for a while now; should just fully embrace the content and Netflixification of the club.”

Others, however, are not so keen on the idea: “Please no, not Cantona.”

United have been without a full-time manager after Ole Gunner Solskjaer was sacked after the 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday, November 20.

Michael Carrick has since been appointed interim manager and oversaw United’s 2-0 Champions League win over Villareal on Tuesday, November 23.

Rumours have been circulating about who will take the reigns at Old Trafford with PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino remaining the front runner for the job.

Eric Cantona has announced he's the new Man United manager ✍️😅 pic.twitter.com/twftu2WVBf

— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 25, 2021

