Date rape drugs detected in Seville’s downtown entertainment areas

Date rape drugs detected in Spain’s Seville. Security has been reinforced after date rape drugs were discovered being used in downtown entertainment areas.

The number of people out at night in leisure areas in Seville has increased recently. Officers from the Operational Response Group of the central police district have increased security forces at night after date rape drugs were discovered being used in areas near Calle Radio Sevilla and in the area around the Plaza de Armas.

So far this increase in security has led to the recovery of liquid substances camouflaged in dropper-type bottles. Multiple arrests have also been made for the sale of marijuana.

Last week two liquid substances were seized. The first seizure happened when a waiter alerted police to a person spiking a customers’ drinks.

When the substances were analysed by the Scientific Police at the Seville Chemical Laboratory they were discovered to be date rape drugs. One substance was determined to be GHB and the other was butyrolactam. Butyrolactam is a precursor to GHB.

As reported by 20 minutes: “GHB, when added to an alcoholic drink, has a depressant effect that can cause the user to black out and lose consciousness; it is therefore known as the ‘date rape drug’, and because it is colourless and odourless, it can sometimes be slipped into a person’s drink without them noticing.”

