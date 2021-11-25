Christmas tree bounty

FOR the second consecutive year, Alfaz town hall is collaborating with the Corazon Expres Christmas tree scheme.

Not every home will have a Christmas tree this year or presents left underneath it for the youngest members of the family. Aware of this, the Corazon Expres charity has installed Solidarity trees in Altea, Altea la Vieja, Benidorm, Finestrat, Villajoyosa and Bolulla as well as Alfaz.

The charity’s president Magdalena Lopez, who recently visited Alfaz accompanied by the association’s secretary Tone Dysjaland and volunteer Emilia Moratinos, explained to mayor Vicente Arques how the Christmas Tree scheme works.

Each tree is hung with cards that give the age and details of a child. Those wishing to participate need only choose a card, buy a present and leave it under the Christmas tree until December 17. All the presents will later be sent to different associations and collectives, as well as local Social Welfare departments.

Alfaz town hall and the Casa de Cultura each have a Corazon Expres tree, with more installed in You Lounge Bar, Plaza Mexico, Corral Pollos and Grill, Centro Sarepta, Kiro Nilsson, Medicina Manual Albir, NaturTek, Academia Studio and Optica Novaluz.

“This is the scheme’s third year” the Corazon Expres president said: “The first time there were seven Christmas trees, 14 the second and 29 this year.”

Corazon Expres links resources and needs, connecting charitable associations and organisations with families in difficult circumstances.

As well as providing economic help in one-off situations, the charity sets out to transform people’s quality of life by supporting families and assisting their financial development.