Christmas comes to Benidorm

CHRISTMAS starts in Benidorm on Saturday, December 4, and continues until January 6.

“This will be a responsible Christmas without renouncing anything,” Perez emphasised.

“Events will, if necessary, be modified in line with all health measures announced by the Generalitat Valenciano,” he added.

“BeniNadal is a first-class programme with all ages in mind, but especially the very young,” Perez said.

As always there will be a Plaza de la Navidad which this year will feature children’s merry-go-rounds, bouncy castles, an ice-rink and a Christmas market.

On January 6, the Plaza de La Navidad will be visited by the world’s tallest Three Kings, each of whom stands around 10 metres high, the mayor revealed.

The Casa de la Navidad is located in the local history museum, Hort de Colon, which will also receive a visit from Father Christmas.

The Christmas Porrat market is to be held at the Parque de Elche at the start of the Poniente beach on January 4.

There are four separate Nativity scenes, with a Crib in Plaza Reyes de España, in the town hall foyer, at the La Barqueta headquarters in Calle Tomas Ortuña and the Casa de Andallucia in Calle Mercurio.

There will also be 14 free music and dance spectacles at the Julio Iglesias auditorium in the Aiguera park, again for all ages but with capacity limitations in line with health and safety requirements.