Calpe comes back to life

ASSOCIATIONS FAIR: Giving visibility to Calpe’s groups and collectives Photo credit: Calpe town hall

THIRTY-EIGHT local groups and collectives took part in the first edition of Calpe’s Feria de las Asociaciones (Associations Fair).

Announcing the fair beforehand, Calpe mayor Ana Sala explained that the town hall wished both to give visibility to the town’s groups and enable them to make themselves known to the local population.

The event included a Food Trucks zone with live music from rock groups, the Ramonets and the Liverpool Band. Other attractions included a zip-line,climbing wall and rowing simulator.

“We have suffered a great deal over the last 18 months and little by little we are trying to restore Calpe’s social activities,” Sala Said.  “We want to give the municipality its life back.”

