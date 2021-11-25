Brits who haven’t had booster jab could be banned from holiday destinations

Brits who haven’t had their booster jab could be banned from holiday destinations, according to reports.

The EU is expected to issue new guidance to say how long vaccinations will be valid for. This would determine how long people have the freedom to travel.

The definition of fully vaccinated seems to be changing. In the future, a booster jab could be needed to be considered fully vaccinated. Reportedly new guidelines are being considered by the EU which will control whether holidaymakers need a booster jab to travel.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The European Union’s health agency has recommended that everyone should get a booster shot. It is now expected that the agency will set new travel guidelines around whether a person is fully vaccinated and if they have had a booster shot. This would be instead of using a person’s country of origin.

According to iNews, people will hopefully be able to use a negative test on their COVID passport to get around any forthcoming booster shot travel rules. This could help travellers who have gone more than six months since their second jab.

Travellers are being advised to be aware that rules could change and that booster shots could help maintain the freedom to travel.

Andrea Ammon, the director of the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC) commented: “Countries should also consider a booster dose for all adults 18 years and older, with a priority for people above 40 years old.”

“There are still too many individuals at risk of severe COVID-19 infection whom we need to protect as soon as possible. We need to urgently focus on closing this immunity gap, offer booster doses to all adults, and reintroduce non-pharmaceutical measures.”

Recently Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “On boosters, it’s very clear that getting three jabs – getting your booster – will become an important fact and it will make life easier for you in all sorts of ways, and we will have to adjust our concept of what constitutes a full vaccination to take account of that. And I think that is increasingly obvious.

“The booster massively increases your protection – it takes it right back up to over 90%.

“As we can see from what’s happening, the two jabs sadly do start to wane, so we’ve got to be responsible and we’ve got to reflect that fact in the way we measure what constitutes full vaccination.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.