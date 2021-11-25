Breaking: COVID passport could be required to enter bars and restaurants in the Valencian region.

Ximo Puig asks the courts to approve the COVID passport for entry into restaurants and entertainment venues.

THE president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has announced that the Valencian Government will ask the High Court of Justice of the Comunitat Valenciana (TSJCV) if they can implement the COVID passport – which, if agreed, will be compulsory to enter bars and restaurants in the region.

If the TSJCV agrees to the measure then the Covid passport will come into force the day after it is published in the Official Gazette of the Valencian Community and will be in effect for 30 days.

The certificate could be mandatory from as early as December 3.

COVID passport would then be mandatory for bars and restaurants with a capacity of more than 50 people. It would also be used in leisure and entertainment venues as well as spaces for recreational and gambling activities, with catering services, with a capacity of more than 50 people.

The passport would also be required to visit hospitals and public and private residences.

However, Puig explained that he does not intend to apply any new restrictions in the Valencian Community after this one – if it is passed – unless the virus evolves or incidence rates rise again in the region.

Where will the covid passport be mandatory:

Hotel and restaurants with a capacity of more than 50 people Local leisure and entertainment venues Spaces for recreational and gambling activities (such as bingo halls or casinos) that have a restaurant service Hospital visits Visits to residences – both public and private Entertainment events, celebrations and music festivals (both indoors and outdoors) and when masks can not be used

Puig also asked for Autonomous Police to continue carrying out capacity inspections to make sure they are controlled: “The virus is still active and everyone has to know that in the premises you have to put on the mask if drinks or food are not being consumed. It can only be removed when they are,” said Ximo Puig.

