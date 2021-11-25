All the fun of the fair

THERE will be Craft Fair in Javea Port between December 6 and December 8.

Organisers Amata pointed out that this coincides with the Constitution Day and Inmaculada national holidays, giving everyone time to visit the 20 stalls set up around an enormous Christmas tree.

“Every stall offers something different and all participants are real craftspeople who bring their tools along to make small changes or personalise a chosen item,” said Elvira from Amata.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“They can even accept special orders if you don’t find what you are looking for. “

Opening times for the three days are from 11am continuously until 8 pm, although on Wednesday they will close a bit earlier

For general information about the Amata fairs, visit www.amata.es (available in English), or you ring 639 979 678 and talk – in English – to Elvira.

Possible last-minute changes will be announced in Facebook and Instagram (Amigos de Amata).