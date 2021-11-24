What is the Urban Dictionary trend and why are people searching their names?

The latest social media trend has seen people heading to the Urban Dictionary website to search for their names along with other terms. The results can often be amusing. Unlike other social media trends, this one is not dangerous, unlike the climbing milk crates challenge.

Aaron Peckham founded the Urban Dictionary in 1999. The dictionary was crowdfunded and was originally intended as a place for slang words. The dictionary has grown considerably and now users can find definitions for almost anything.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



All it takes to submit a definition is a valid email address. This means that the quality of the definitions can vary. They can also be insulting or just entertaining.

When searching for Netflix’s Bridgerton, the Urban Dictionary defines it as: “Basically Gossip Girl based 300 years ago.”

Some of the definitions provided by the dictionary are amusing. The definition for Spain is: “Spain is a beautiful country on Southwestern Europe. It has excellent wines and foods, bullfighting (I don’t like it too) and very nice people.

“IT IS NOT SOUTH AMERICA! No offense intended, I don’t hate South America, but we don’t wear hats or eat tacos, we eat tortilla de patatas (spanish omelet or potato omelete) and we love party. Alcohol is cheap here.”

If you search for “Twitter finger” the definition is: “Somebody who fancies themselves a social media expert and tweets and retweets incessantly as if every thought they have is vitally important to the well-being of humanity.”

Many social media users are searching for their own names. Some of these definitions can be quite complimentary and the Urban Dictionary defines Matthew as: “Matthew means gift from god, usually a matthew is a sweet and caring guy, he will be very clever and good at sport. Matthews of this type usually only ever love one person, and always will, till their dieing day. Matthews can get very emotional and find it hard to express their feelings, matthews love music.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.